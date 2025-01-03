Hill leads Ball State against Kent State after 25-point game

Ball State Cardinals (6-6) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-3) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State…

Ball State Cardinals (6-6) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-3)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Kent State after Jermahri Hill scored 25 points in Ball State’s 89-76 win against the Anderson (IN) Ravens.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-0 in home games. Kent State scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Cardinals are 1-3 in road games. Ball State has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

Kent State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State scores 11.9 more points per game (75.5) than Kent State allows to opponents (63.6).

The Golden Flashes and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 10.8 points.

Hill is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

