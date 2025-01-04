Hill has 18, Ball State beats Kent State 75-67

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jermahri Hill had 18 points in Ball State’s 75-67 win against Kent State on Saturday. Hill…

Hill added five rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals (7-6, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Mickey Pearson Jr. added 14 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Jeremiah Hernandez had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

VonCameron Davis led the way for the Golden Flashes (9-4, 0-1) with 20 points and three steals. Kent State also got 12 points from Jamal Sumlin. Jalen Sullinger also had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Ball State took a 36-31 lead to close out the first half after making a 10-0 run. Led by nine first-half points from Hill, Ball State carried a 36-31 lead into the break. Payton Sparks’ layup with 7:17 remaining in the second half gave Ball State the lead for good at 59-58.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Ball State hosts Miami (OH) and Kent State visits Northern Illinois.

