Hill and the NC State Wolfpack host conference foe Cal

California Golden Bears (8-9, 1-5 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

California Golden Bears (8-9, 1-5 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-8, 2-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces Cal in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-2 at home. NC State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Bears have gone 1-5 against ACC opponents. Cal is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

NC State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cal gives up. Cal has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael O’Connell is averaging 6.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Wolfpack.

Andrej Stojakovic is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

