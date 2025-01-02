Hill and Arkansas State host Old Dominion

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-8, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Old Dominion after Josh Hill scored 26 points in Arkansas State’s 97-67 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Monarchs have gone 4-3 in home games. Old Dominion is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Red Wolves are 1-0 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt scoring 80.7 points per game while shooting 41.6%.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Johnson is averaging eight points and 4.2 assists for the Monarchs.

Taryn Todd is shooting 39.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.