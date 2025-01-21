Hildreth scores 20 to help Wake Forest beat UNC 67-66, win 6th in a row

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 20 points, Hunter Sallis added 14 and nine rebounds and Wake Forest beat…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 20 points, Hunter Sallis added 14 and nine rebounds and Wake Forest beat North Carolina 67-66 on Tuesday night.

Tre’Von Spillers and Efton Reid III each scored 10 second-half points and finished with 12. Spillers added nine rebounds, four offensive, and four blocks.

Spillers made back-to-back baskets to spark a 12-2 run, capped by his three-point play that made it 65-56 with 1:17 to play.

RJ Davis scored 21 points and Elliot Cadeau added 14 with a career-high 13 assists for North Carolina (12-8, 5-3 ACC). Davis hit three 3-pointers to extend his program record to 315 in his career and moved past Duke’s Jason Williams (313) into 11th in ACC history.

Wake Forest (15-4, 7-1) has won six games in a row since a 73-62 loss at Clemson on Dec. 21 — the Demon Deacons’ longest win streak in conference play since the 2004-05 season — and started the ACC slate 6-1 for the first time since 1996-97, when Tim Duncan helped the Demon Deacons win nine of their first 10 conference games.

Wake Forest used a 12-0 run to take a 49-39 lead when Sallis hit a jumper with 9:36 to play but the Tar Heels scored 15 of the next 19 points — including 3s by Davis, Cadeau and Jae’Lyn Withers — to take a one-point lead with 5:21 remaining.

The Tar Heels have lost their last four games at Wake Forest.

Wake Forest plays host to No. 2 Duke, and North Carolina returns home to take on Boston College, on Saturday.

