High Point visits Kelly and Charleston Southern

High Point Panthers (13-4, 1-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-12, 1-1 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

High Point Panthers (13-4, 1-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-12, 1-1 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on High Point after Taje’ Kelly scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-78 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 on their home court. Charleston Southern is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 1-1 in Big South play. High Point is third in the Big South scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Charleston Southern scores 73.2 points, 6.6 more per game than the 66.6 High Point allows. High Point averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is averaging 19 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Juslin Bodo Bodo is averaging 3.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.