High Point hosts South Carolina Upstate following Jenkins’ 21-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-14, 1-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-10, 4-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces High Point after Gwen Jenkins scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 79-73 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 6-2 in home games. High Point ranks sixth in the Big South with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Zavala averaging 3.5.

The Spartans are 1-4 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

High Point’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than High Point has given up to its opponents (41.5%).

The Panthers and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers.

Cassie Gallagher is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

