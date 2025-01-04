High Point hosts conference rival UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-11) at High Point Panthers (6-8, 1-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-11) at High Point Panthers (6-8, 1-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aaliyah Collins and High Point host Abigail Wilson and UNC Asheville in Big South play Saturday.

The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. High Point is third in the Big South in team defense, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-7 in road games. UNC Asheville averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

High Point averages 64.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 65.5 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 61.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 63.5 High Point gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Panthers.

Lalmani Simmons is averaging 11.8 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

