High Point hosts Anderson and Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-17, 2-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-10, 6-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-17, 2-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-10, 6-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces High Point after Kishyah Anderson scored 23 points in Presbyterian’s 67-58 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 at home. High Point has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose are 2-6 in conference play. Presbyterian has a 1-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

High Point is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than High Point has given up to its opponents (40.7%).

The Panthers and Blue Hose meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers. Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the past 10 games.

Anderson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Paige Kindseth is averaging 11.0 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.