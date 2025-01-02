High Point faces Radford following Johnston’s 24-point performance

Radford Highlanders (10-5) at High Point Panthers (12-3) High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Radford Highlanders (10-5) at High Point Panthers (12-3)

High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Radford after Chase Johnston scored 24 points in High Point’s 77-74 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Panthers are 8-1 in home games. High Point ranks seventh in the Big South in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Juslin Bodo Bodo paces the Panthers with 7.3 boards.

The Highlanders are 3-5 on the road. Radford scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

High Point averages 77.6 points, 6.6 more per game than the 71.0 Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14.7 points for the Panthers.

Jarvis Moss is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 15.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.