Higginbottom leads Arkansas against Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (10-9, 3-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-14, 1-6 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces Texas A&M after Izzy Higginbottom scored 32 points in Arkansas’ 89-69 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 6-6 in home games. Arkansas has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies are 3-4 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arkansas averages 69.6 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 64.8 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Arkansas gives up.

The Razorbacks and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aicha Coulibaly is shooting 47.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

