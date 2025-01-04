Higginbottom leads Arkansas against No. 5 Texas after 27-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-9, 0-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (14-1, 1-0 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-9, 0-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (14-1, 1-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces No. 5 Texas after Izzy Higginbottom scored 27 points in Arkansas’ 98-64 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Longhorns have gone 7-0 at home. Texas is third in college basketball with 47.6 points in the paint led by Taylor Jones averaging 9.5.

The Razorbacks have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. Arkansas ranks seventh in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jenna Lawrence averaging 5.3.

Texas makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Arkansas averages 16.7 more points per game (72.6) than Texas allows to opponents (55.9).

The Longhorns and Razorbacks meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Higginbottom is averaging 23.8 points and four assists for the Razorbacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 88.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 12.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

