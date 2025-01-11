Hidalgo leads No. 3 Notre Dame against Clemson after 23-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-6, 3-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-6, 3-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame takes on Clemson after Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 100-64 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tigers are 7-3 on their home court. Clemson ranks fifth in the ACC with 16.0 assists per game led by Loyal McQueen averaging 5.3.

The Fighting Irish are 4-0 in conference matchups. Notre Dame is the ACC leader with 42.1 rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 11.3.

Clemson makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Notre Dame scores 30.0 more points per game (89.1) than Clemson allows to opponents (59.1).

The Tigers and Fighting Irish meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Miller is averaging 8.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

Hidalgo is scoring 25.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.