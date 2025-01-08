Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame host Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-7, 0-3 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-2, 3-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 5…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-7, 0-3 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-2, 3-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame plays Wake Forest after Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 76-66 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Fighting Irish are 7-0 in home games. Notre Dame averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Demon Deacons are 0-3 in conference games. Wake Forest averages 61.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Demon Deacons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Irish.

Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 10.2 points for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

