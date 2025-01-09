Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame host Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-7, 0-3 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-2, 3-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 5…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-7, 0-3 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-2, 3-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame takes on Wake Forest after Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 76-66 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Fighting Irish are 7-0 on their home court. Notre Dame averages 88.4 points and has outscored opponents by 27.1 points per game.

The Demon Deacons have gone 0-3 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest scores 61.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Notre Dame makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.3 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Wake Forest averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Notre Dame allows.

The Fighting Irish and Demon Deacons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Irish.

Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 10.2 points for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.