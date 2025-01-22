Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame host Boston College

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-4 ACC) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-4 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame visits Boston College after Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 88-64 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Eagles have gone 9-2 in home games. Boston College is fourth in the ACC with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Dontavia Waggoner averaging 2.9.

The Fighting Irish are 7-0 in ACC play. Notre Dame ranks fourth in college basketball with 41.9 rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 11.1.

Boston College averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Boston College gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Waggoner is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

King is averaging 12.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Fighting Irish. Hidalgo is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 89.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.