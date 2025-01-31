Hernandez and the UC Irvine Anteaters visit conference foe UC Davis

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-6, 8-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-7, 7-3 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-6, 8-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (13-7, 7-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays UC Irvine in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Aggies have gone 8-2 at home. UC Davis ranks third in the Big West in team defense, giving up 55.5 points while holding opponents to 33.2% shooting.

The Anteaters are 8-2 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is second in the Big West giving up 54.8 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

UC Davis makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). UC Irvine has shot at a 36.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 33.2% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Megan Norris is averaging 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 59.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

