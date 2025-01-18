Henry scores 17 as Eastern Michigan beats Bowling Green 68-62

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Christian Henry scored 17 points as Eastern Michigan beat Bowling Green 68-62 on Saturday. Henry…

Henry went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (8-9, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Arne Osojnik scored 16 points while going 6 of 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Jalen Terry shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and five assists.

Marcus Johnson finished with 18 points for the Falcons (7-10, 2-3). Trey Thomas added 16 points for Bowling Green. Javontae Campbell finished with nine points and three steals.

Eastern Michigan went into the half leading Bowling Green 29-26. Henry scored 11 points in the half. Osojnik’s 3-pointer with 11:05 remaining in the second half gave Eastern Michigan the lead for good at 45-44.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Eastern Michigan hosts Ohio and Bowling Green squares off against Miami (OH) on the road.

