Henderson scores 31 as Portland State downs Idaho State 76-59

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson’s 31 points led Portland State over Idaho State 76-59 on Saturday night.

Henderson shot 12 for 18 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (13-7, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Terri Miller Jr. scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor and added 11 rebounds. Qiant Myers had 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Dylan Darling led the way for the Bengals (8-10, 3-4) with 11 points and four assists. Isaiah Griffin added 10 points and eight rebounds for Idaho State. Blake Daberkow also had eight points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Portland State visits Montana and Idaho State plays Eastern Washington at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

