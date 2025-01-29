Henderson leads Portland State against Montana

Portland State Vikings (13-7, 5-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Portland State Vikings (13-7, 5-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Montana after Jaylin Henderson scored 31 points in Portland State’s 76-59 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Grizzlies are 10-1 in home games. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 29.3 rebounds. Joe Pridgen leads the Grizzlies with 7.7 boards.

The Vikings are 5-2 in Big Sky play. Portland State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Montana makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Portland State averages 78.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the 74.6 Montana allows to opponents.

The Grizzlies and Vikings face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Malik Moore is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tre-Vaughn Minott is averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Vikings. Henderson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 24.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

