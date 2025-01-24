Henderson, Johnson put up 14 apiece and Portland State knocks off Weber State 74-56

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson and Isaiah Johnson scored 14 points apiece as Portland State beat Weber State 74-56…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson and Isaiah Johnson scored 14 points apiece as Portland State beat Weber State 74-56 on Thursday.

Henderson also had six rebounds and five assists for the Vikings (12-7, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Johnson finished 6 of 8 from the floor. Tre-Vaughn Minott shot 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Blaise Threatt led the way for the Wildcats (7-13, 1-5) with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Both teams play Saturday. Portland State hosts Idaho State and Weber State squares off against Sacramento State on the road.

