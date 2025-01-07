Heaton, Utah State Aggies to host Muse and the Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos (11-5, 1-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-13, 0-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (11-5, 1-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-13, 0-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Utah State in MWC action Wednesday.

The Aggies have gone 1-4 at home. Utah State has a 0-11 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos are 1-2 in MWC play. Boise State is fifth in the MWC giving up 60.4 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Utah State averages 62.4 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 60.4 Boise State allows. Boise State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Utah State allows.

The Aggies and Broncos face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 13.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Aggies.

Natalie Pasco is scoring 11.1 points per game with 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 60.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.