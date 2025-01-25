Heard, Oklahoma State Cowgirls to visit Shavers, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-7, 3-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on Texas Tech in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Red Raiders have gone 10-2 in home games. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowgirls have gone 6-2 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is seventh in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tenin Magassa averaging 1.7.

Texas Tech makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (34.3%). Oklahoma State has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Cowgirls face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarengbe Sanogo is averaging 4.7 points and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Micah Gray averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Stailee Heard is averaging 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

