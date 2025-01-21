Heard and Oklahoma State host No. 9 TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (15-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on No. 9 TCU after Stailee Heard scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 72-58 win over the UCF Knights.

The Cowgirls have gone 11-1 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Heard averaging 6.3.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-0 against Big 12 opponents. TCU ranks 14th in college basketball averaging 10.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.2% from downtown. Madison Conner leads the team averaging 3.9 makes while shooting 45.6% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). TCU averages 24.7 more points per game (82.1) than Oklahoma State allows to opponents (57.4).

The Cowgirls and Horned Frogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heard is averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Cowgirls.

Hailey Van Lith is averaging 18.6 points and six assists for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.