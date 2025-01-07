Heard and Oklahoma State host Cincinnati

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-4, 1-2 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits Cincinnati after Stailee Heard scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 75-66 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bearcats have gone 6-1 at home. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Jillian Hayes leads the Bearcats with 9.9 boards.

The Cowgirls are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is 10-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cincinnati makes 38.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (33.3%). Oklahoma State has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Cowgirls meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Jackson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

Micah Gray is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 15.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

