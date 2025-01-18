Heady’s 16 help Central Michigan knock off Northern Illinois 71-66

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jakobi Heady’s 16 points helped Central Michigan defeat Northern Illinois 71-66 on Saturday. Heady also added…

Heady also added nine rebounds for the Chippewas (8-9, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Cayden Vasko scored 15 points and added five assists. Anthony Pritchard shot 5 of 14 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

Quaran McPherson led the way for the Huskies (4-13, 0-5) with 22 points. Quentin Jones added 12 points and four assists for Northern Illinois. Kailon Nicholls also put up 11 points and three steals.

Vasko scored nine points in the first half for Central Michigan, who led 35-29 at halftime. Heady led Central Michigan with 10 points in the second half as their team was outscored by one point over the final half but hung on for the victory.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Central Michigan hosts Ball State and Northern Illinois visits Western Michigan.

