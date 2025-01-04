Heady and the Central Michigan Chippewas host conference foe Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (6-6) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-6) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5;…

Ohio Bobcats (6-6) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-6)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Ohio in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Chippewas are 3-1 in home games. Central Michigan scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Bobcats are 0-4 in road games. Ohio is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Central Michigan’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 9.1 more points per game (79.9) than Central Michigan gives up to opponents (70.8).

The Chippewas and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Chippewas.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

