Haynes, Johnson lead George Mason to 58-53 OT win over Loyola Chicago

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 14 points and K.D. Johnson added seven in the overtime as George Mason knocked off Loyola Chicago 58-53 on Wednesday night.

Haynes had six rebounds for the Patriots (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jared Billups scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Justin Begg finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Patriots extended their winning streak to six games.

Francis Nwaokorie finished with 11 points and two blocks for the Ramblers (12-8, 3-4). Miles Rubin added nine points and three blocks for Loyola Chicago. Jalen DeLoach also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. George Mason visits Davidson and Loyola Chicago plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) at home.

