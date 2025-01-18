Haynes, Billups lead George Mason to 80-77 OT win over George Washington

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 17 points and Jared Billups added six points in the second overtime as…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 17 points and Jared Billups added six points in the second overtime as George Mason took down George Washington 80-77 on Saturday.

Haynes added eight rebounds for the Patriots (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Maddox scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. K.D. Johnson finished with 15 points.

Christian Jones led the way for the Revolutionaries (13-5, 2-3) with 16 points, four assists and three steals. Darren Buchanan Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds for George Washington. Trey Autry had 15 points and six rebounds.

Maddox put up eight points in the first half for George Mason, who trailed 35-29 at the break. George Mason outscored George Washington by six points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied at 61. Both teams made two free throws in the final 20 seconds of the first overtime to force a second extra period. Billups finished 2 of 2 from the field and made two free throws with two seconds left in the second OT to secure the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

