Hayman’s 18 points lead Stephen F. Austin past Lamar 72-63

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Kyle Hayman had 18 points and Stephen F. Austin beat Lamar 72-63 on Saturday night.

Hayman added eight rebounds and four steals for the Lumberjacks (8-8, 1-4 Southland Conference). Nana Antwi-Boasiako added 17 points and three blocks. Dominic Pangonis finished with 11 points.

Andrew Holifield led the way for the Cardinals (9-7, 4-1) with 13 points and two blocks. Lamar also got 12 points and six rebounds from Adam Hamilton. Ja’Sean Jackson also had 10 points and two steals.

