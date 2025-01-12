Hayes leads Texas Southern against Mississippi Valley State after 24-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-14, 0-3 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 7…

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-14, 0-3 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on Mississippi Valley State after Zaire Hayes scored 24 points in Texas Southern’s 71-66 overtime victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-1 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 1-1 in SWAC play. Texas Southern allows 80.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (51.2%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sanders is averaging 8.7 points for the Delta Devils.

Kavion McClain is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 23.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

