Hayes leads Marshall against JMU after 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (13-4, 5-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-11, 0-5 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts JMU after Aislynn Hayes scored 21 points in Marshall’s 80-75 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-3 in home games. Marshall has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dukes have gone 5-0 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Peyton McDaniel averaging 7.8.

Marshall is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 37.6% JMU allows to opponents. JMU averages 70.2 points per game, 2.0 more than the 68.2 Marshall gives up to opponents.

The Thundering Herd and Dukes match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Thundering Herd.

McDaniel is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

