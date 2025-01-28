Hayes leads Cincinnati against Houston after 25-point performance

Houston Cougars (5-15, 1-8 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-6, 4-4 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Cougars (5-15, 1-8 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-6, 4-4 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Houston after Jillian Hayes scored 25 points in Cincinnati’s 73-66 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Bearcats have gone 7-2 at home. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.4 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 1-8 against Big 12 opponents. Houston has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cincinnati’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Houston gives up. Houston averages 59.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 60.4 Cincinnati gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is averaging 16.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bearcats. Tineya Hylton is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Laila Blair is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 11.8 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 32.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

