Hayes, Cincinnati Bearcats take on the No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-3, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (14-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jillian Hayes and Cincinnati visit Sedona Prince and No. 11 TCU on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-0 at home. TCU is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats are 1-1 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Hayes averaging 4.4.

TCU averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati scores 17.1 more points per game (69.2) than TCU gives up (52.1).

The Horned Frogs and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.6 points for the Horned Frogs.

Reagan Jackson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

