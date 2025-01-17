Hayes and the Cincinnati Bearcats host conference foe Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 2-3 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 2-3 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jillian Hayes and Cincinnati host Jade Masogayo and Colorado in Big 12 play.

The Bearcats have gone 6-2 at home. Cincinnati scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 17.6 assists per game led by Kindyll Wetta averaging 5.9.

Cincinnati scores 67.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 64.5 Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Buffaloes square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is averaging 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats.

Wetta is averaging 5.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.