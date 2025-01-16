Hawthorne scores 23 as Northern Colorado downs Portland State 72-69

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne scored 23 points as Northern Colorado beat Portland State 72-69 on Thursday night. Hawthorne…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne scored 23 points as Northern Colorado beat Portland State 72-69 on Thursday night.

Hawthorne also contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (13-5, 5-0 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Jaron Rillie shot 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points. The Bears extended their winning streak to seven games.

Qiant Myers finished with 19 points and seven assists for the Vikings (10-7, 2-2). Tre-Vaughn Minott added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Portland State. Isaiah Johnson also recorded 14 points and two steals.

These two teams both play Saturday. Northern Colorado hosts Sacramento State and Portland State visits Northern Arizona.

