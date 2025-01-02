Hawthorne puts up 17, Northern Colorado downs Weber State 89-72

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne’s 17 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Weber State 89-72 on Thursday night. Hawthorne added…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne’s 17 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Weber State 89-72 on Thursday night.

Hawthorne added five assists for the Bears (9-5, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Langston Reynolds had 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Trevor Henning led the way for the Wildcats (6-9, 0-1) with 17 points and four steals. Dyson Koehler added 16 points for Weber State. Blaise Threatt also had 13 points.

