Hawkins leads Gardner-Webb against Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-9)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts Charleston Southern after Ashley Hawkins scored 47 points in Gardner-Webb’s 99-97 loss to the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb is second in the Big South scoring 65.9 points while shooting 35.8% from the field.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-6 away from home. Charleston Southern is sixth in the Big South with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Saniya Jones averaging 5.3.

Gardner-Webb scores 65.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 74.3 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern’s 33.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Buccaneers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elze Motekaityte is averaging 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Catherine Alben is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 13.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

