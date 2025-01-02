Hawkins leads Gardner-Webb against Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-9) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-9)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts Charleston Southern after Ashley Hawkins scored 47 points in Gardner-Webb’s 99-97 loss to the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-2 at home. Gardner-Webb is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-6 away from home. Charleston Southern has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 53.2 points per game, 23.1 fewer points than the 76.3 Gardner-Webb gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Catherine Alben is averaging 13.5 points for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.