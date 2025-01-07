Hawkins hits 6 3s, scores 22, Williams adds 18 points as Texas Tech beats BYU 72-67

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Elijah Hawkins hit a career-high six 3s and scored 22 points, Darrion Williams added 18 points…

PROVO, Utah (AP) —

Elijah Hawkins hit a career-high six 3s and scored 22 points, Darrion Williams added 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Texas Tech beat BYU 72-67 on Tuesday night to end the Cougars’ 14-game home win streak.

Chance McMillian made three 3s and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for Texas Tech (11-3, 2-1 Big 12).

Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 14 points and Mawot Mag scored 11.

Trey Stewart hit a 3-pointer — his second made basket this season — to close the first half and give BYU a 34-32 lead.

Traore scored six points and Baker hit a 3-pointer before Egor Demin’s dunk with 8:20 left in the game capped an 11-3 spurt and gave BYU a five-point lead — the biggest by either team to that point. Hawkins answered with a 3-pointer and McMillian followed with another to spark a 17-5 run that gave the Red Raiders a 65-58 lead with 3:01 to play.

Richie Saunders made a driving layup and then hit two free throws to pull the Cougars within three points with 1:56 remaining but Williams hit a cutting McMillian for a layup. Mag’s putback of a miss by Traore made it 67-64 with 1:03 to go but Williams scored, missed the and-1 free throw and Hawkins made two fouls shots with 35 seconds left to make it 71-64.

BYU (10-4, 1-2) suffered its first Big 12 loss of the season last time out, an 86-55 setback to No. 15 Houston on Saturday — the Cougars’ first 30-point loss since the 2018-19 season.

