Hawkins, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs to visit Wilson, UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-12, 3-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-16, 0-5 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-12, 3-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-16, 0-5 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abigail Wilson and UNC Asheville host Ashley Hawkins and Gardner-Webb in Big South play Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 in home games. UNC Asheville gives up 67.4 points and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-3 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb gives up 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

UNC Asheville is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

The Bulldogs and Runnin’ Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is averaging 11.8 points for the Bulldogs.

Hawkins is averaging 18.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

