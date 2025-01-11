Hawkins, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs host the High Point Panthers

High Point Panthers (8-8, 3-0 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-11, 1-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

High Point Panthers (8-8, 3-0 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-11, 1-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aaliyah Collins and High Point visit Ashley Hawkins and Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 1-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 3-0 against Big South opponents. High Point ranks second in the Big South scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Collins averaging 6.0.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 41.8% High Point allows to opponents. High Point has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

