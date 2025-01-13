Hawkins and the Kansas State Wildcats host conference foe Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-8, 1-3 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 9…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-8, 1-3 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darrion Williams and Texas Tech visit Coleman Hawkins and Kansas State in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in home games. Kansas State scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 2-2 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech scores 85.4 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.

Kansas State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Kansas State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.2 points.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 8.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

