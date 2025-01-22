Hawkins and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs visit conference foe UNC Asheville

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-12, 3-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-16, 0-5 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-12, 3-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-16, 0-5 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces Gardner-Webb in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 in home games. UNC Asheville allows 67.4 points and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-3 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South with 10.9 assists per game led by Ashley Hawkins averaging 4.8.

UNC Asheville averages 58.8 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 72.2 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is averaging 11.8 points for the Bulldogs. Abigail Wilson is averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Hawkins is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.