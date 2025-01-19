Hawaii wins 81-70 over Cal State Bakersfield

HONOLULU (AP) — Tanner Christensen had 17 points in Hawaii’s 81-70 victory against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night. Christensen…

HONOLULU (AP) — Tanner Christensen had 17 points in Hawaii’s 81-70 victory against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Christensen also contributed nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (12-6, 4-3 Big West Conference). Gytis Nemeiksa scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kody Williams had 16 points and shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jemel Jones led the Roadrunners (9-10, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Cal State Bakersfield also got 18 points and three steals from Corey Stephenson. CJ Hardy finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.