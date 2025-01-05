Hawaii wins 68-55 against Cal Poly

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa scored 19 points as Hawaii beat Cal Poly 68-55 on Sunday. Nemeiksa had nine rebounds…

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa scored 19 points as Hawaii beat Cal Poly 68-55 on Sunday.

Nemeiksa had nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-2 Big West Conference). Tom Beattie scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 from the field. Tanner Christensen shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Mustangs (6-10, 0-4) were led in scoring by Owen Koonce, who finished with 15 points. Isaac Jessup added eight points and two steals for Cal Poly. Peter Bandelj also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.