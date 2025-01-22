Hawaii visits UC Davis following Johnson’s 35-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-6, 4-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 5-3 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-6, 4-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 5-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays Hawaii after Ty Johnson scored 35 points in UC Davis’ 64-60 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Aggies have gone 6-2 in home games. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Niko Rocak leads the Aggies with 7.6 boards.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 4-3 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 12.4 assists per game led by Kody Williams averaging 1.9.

UC Davis averages 69.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 70.2 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 73.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 69.5 UC Davis gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 21.2 points and 2.7 steals for the Aggies. Pablo Tamba is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Williams is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 7.4 points. Gytis Nemeiksa is averaging 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

