Hawaii visits UC Davis following Johnson’s 35-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-6, 4-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 5-3 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-6, 4-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 5-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on Hawaii after Ty Johnson scored 35 points in UC Davis’ 64-60 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Aggies are 6-2 on their home court. UC Davis is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rainbow Warriors are 4-3 in Big West play. Hawaii is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

UC Davis scores 69.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 70.2 Hawaii allows. Hawaii has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Rainbow Warriors match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo DeBruhl is averaging 9.1 points for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gytis Nemeiksa is shooting 52.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.