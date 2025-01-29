Hawaii visits Sugapong and UCSD

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (13-6, 7-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (10-11, 6-3 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (13-6, 7-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (10-11, 6-3 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Hawaii after Sumayah Sugapong scored 23 points in UCSD’s 82-44 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tritons are 6-5 on their home court. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Kayanna Spriggs leads the Tritons with 6.6 boards.

The Rainbow Wahine are 7-2 in conference matchups. Hawaii ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 28.4% from 3-point range.

UCSD makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (33.2%). Hawaii has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Rainbow Wahine match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 steals. Sugapong is averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Meilani McBee averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Lily Wahinekapu is shooting 42.5% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 7-3, averaging 59.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

