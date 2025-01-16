Hawaii visits Aspajo and CSU Northridge

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (9-6, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-12, 1-5 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (9-6, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-12, 1-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Wahine -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts Hawaii after Erika Aspajo scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 62-56 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors are 2-5 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rainbow Wahine are 3-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii scores 59.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

CSU Northridge is shooting 32.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 34.7% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 40.7% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Rainbow Wahine match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Adams is averaging 7.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Matadors.

Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rainbow Wahine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 54.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 57.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

